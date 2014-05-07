© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Pegatron receives 15% of iPhone 6 orders

As the world is once again awaiting Apple to announce its next iPhone, I my self want to know who's getting the orders. And as its seems, Pegatron has received 15% of orders for the iPhone 6.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 is expected to be launched in September. And according to the latest buzz, Pegatron has received 15% of the orders, in addition to continuing manufacturing of previous models like iPhone 5C and 4S, reports AppleInsider.



What this 15% actually means is that Pegatron will – solely – have manufactured 50 million iPhones in 2014, a leap from 35 million during 2013. To paint a really clear picture, that's enough iPhone's to equip South Korea's entire population.