Essemtec with a new focus on the industry

With the Paraquda platform, Essemtec is focusing on the new demands of the SMT industry. Trying to tackle everything; all at once.

The volumes in Europe is – and has been – decreasing, the criteria which equipment had to meet 10 years ago, does not comply anymore, not with the advancements being made in the industry. And this is Essemtec's new focus point, the challenge that the CEMs and OEMs face; quick changeover and quick market introduction for their products.



“We offer a system that is modern, super-easy to program and has the ability to process the complete range of SMT components. In addition it can be equipped with both an ultra high speed paste jetting and glue jetting valve, turning it into a Multifunctional Production Centre. With this MPC, the customer can save space, investment cost, setup & programming time and stencil costs. Especially the NPI and medium volume producers will benefit greatly from this. Compare it with an all-in-one scanner/printer/copier you have in the office: it does it all,” says Managing Director, Tom Van Tongelen.



With Essemtec's new focus, has any specific geographical region grabbed your attention more than others?



“For Europe we can say that the Northern countries have recovered better from the global financial crisis with Germany leading the way. Starting from 2010, we see an added momentum of production finding its way back to Europe and North America in an effort to reduce supply chain complexity and response time,” Tom Van Tongelen explains.



“We are the only complete SMT solution provider in Europe and take a lot of pride in our products. Electronic manufacturing is a core technology for all advanced economies. A local manufacturing base and European built equipment is key to maintain autonomy in this important sector,” Tom Van Tongelen concludes.