© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 07, 2014
Essemtec with a new focus on the industry
With the Paraquda platform, Essemtec is focusing on the new demands of the SMT industry. Trying to tackle everything; all at once.
The volumes in Europe is – and has been – decreasing, the criteria which equipment had to meet 10 years ago, does not comply anymore, not with the advancements being made in the industry. And this is Essemtec's new focus point, the challenge that the CEMs and OEMs face; quick changeover and quick market introduction for their products.
“We offer a system that is modern, super-easy to program and has the ability to process the complete range of SMT components. In addition it can be equipped with both an ultra high speed paste jetting and glue jetting valve, turning it into a Multifunctional Production Centre. With this MPC, the customer can save space, investment cost, setup & programming time and stencil costs. Especially the NPI and medium volume producers will benefit greatly from this. Compare it with an all-in-one scanner/printer/copier you have in the office: it does it all,” says Managing Director, Tom Van Tongelen.
With Essemtec's new focus, has any specific geographical region grabbed your attention more than others?
“For Europe we can say that the Northern countries have recovered better from the global financial crisis with Germany leading the way. Starting from 2010, we see an added momentum of production finding its way back to Europe and North America in an effort to reduce supply chain complexity and response time,” Tom Van Tongelen explains.
“We are the only complete SMT solution provider in Europe and take a lot of pride in our products. Electronic manufacturing is a core technology for all advanced economies. A local manufacturing base and European built equipment is key to maintain autonomy in this important sector,” Tom Van Tongelen concludes.
“We offer a system that is modern, super-easy to program and has the ability to process the complete range of SMT components. In addition it can be equipped with both an ultra high speed paste jetting and glue jetting valve, turning it into a Multifunctional Production Centre. With this MPC, the customer can save space, investment cost, setup & programming time and stencil costs. Especially the NPI and medium volume producers will benefit greatly from this. Compare it with an all-in-one scanner/printer/copier you have in the office: it does it all,” says Managing Director, Tom Van Tongelen.
With Essemtec's new focus, has any specific geographical region grabbed your attention more than others?
“For Europe we can say that the Northern countries have recovered better from the global financial crisis with Germany leading the way. Starting from 2010, we see an added momentum of production finding its way back to Europe and North America in an effort to reduce supply chain complexity and response time,” Tom Van Tongelen explains.
“We are the only complete SMT solution provider in Europe and take a lot of pride in our products. Electronic manufacturing is a core technology for all advanced economies. A local manufacturing base and European built equipment is key to maintain autonomy in this important sector,” Tom Van Tongelen concludes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments