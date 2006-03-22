AOI first UK showing at Nepcon

For the first time YESTech Europe, a supplier of automated inspection and yield enhancement systems for the electronics industry, will introduce its new series of high-speed automated optical inspection systems in the UK at Nepcon 2006.

The new F1 and M1 systems provide advanced automated inspection of solder and lead defects, component presence and position, correct part, polarity and through-hole parts for improved quality and increased throughput.



With YESTech's advanced Thin Camera™, electronics manufacturers benefit from in-line or tabletop printed circuit board (PCB) inspection with exceptional defect coverage. The F1 and M1 are equally effective for pre/post-reflow or even final assembly inspection at line speeds not achievable in the past.



The F1 provides complete inspection coverage with an extremely low false failure rate utilizing new image processing technology that integrates several techniques, including colour, normalized correlation and rule-based algorithms. To enhance productivity, the F1 was designed with an intuitive interface that offers fast, easy programming. Operators typically take less than 30 minutes to create a complete inspection program, including solder inspection. The F1 utilizes a standard package library to simplify training and ensure program portability across manufacturing lines. Inspection programs are compatible with the YESTech Formula series of in-line AOI systems. Remote programming maximizes machine utilization, while real-time SPC monitoring provides a valuable yield enhancement solution.



The M1 is further enhanced with high resolution telecentric optics and lighting array to match any requirement for product inspection down to 01005 at speeds for high volume production.



“The new F1, and latest M1 systems, are YESTech's newest additions to our growing line of AOI solutions,” said Don Miller, President of YESTech, Inc. “With our advanced megapixel Thin Camera and superior automated inspection capabilities these systems are amongst the industry's highest quality and best priced inspection system available.”



The F1 is available for demonstration on Booth G50 at Nepcon 2006.