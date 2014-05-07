© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com PCB | May 07, 2014
Fineline partners with Viasystems
Fineline Global has entered into an agreement with the Viasystems family of companies to become a key Viasystems' European Representative.
The agreement is a significant milestone in the initiative launched by Fineline in 2014 to address the needs of the defense, aerospace and medical sectors.
Earlier this year Fineline has established a new division that will focus on these market sectors. The division is headed by Mr. David Rotem who will lead and coordinate this effort across Fineline's subsidiaries in Europe. Mr. Rotem joined Fineline after heading procurement in Elbit Systems, a player in Israel's defense industry and he brings to Fineline 30 years of experience and understanding of the industry and its technology.
Mrs. Orna Kleinman, President of Fineline Global said: "We are confident that the cooperation with Viasystems will enable Fineline to offer our customers the best possible support for their PCB requirements. With Fineline's capabilities in terms of global presence, technological expertise and excellence in service and with Mr. Rotem's leadership, we'll be able to enhance our market support to PCB customers in Europe."
Mr. Michael O'Hagan, Sales Director - Europe, Viasystems said: "We are happy to appoint Fineline as a key Viasystems' representative in Europe. After reviewing Fineline's capabilities in engineering support, process and IT infrastructure its presence in Europe and past performance we feel that the cooperation with Fineline will enhance Viasystems' service to advance technology customers in Europe . We expect that Viasystems' global leadership in technology and quality with Fineline's leadership in the European market will create an excellent value added offering to the European market for PCB."
