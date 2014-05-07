© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Elemaster's new sales & marketing director for D-A-CH

Following the opening of a new branch office in Radolfzell am Bodensee, Elemaster Group has appointed Fabrizio Tornetta as Sales and Marketing Director for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Fabrizio has experience within the EMS sector, gained from his positions at EN ElectronicNetwork and Asteelflash, where he covered the position of Sales Director International for the German and Eastern European Division.



“I am happy to take over this new challenge with Elemaster Group, since the german-speaking market can be considered as one of the most important areas for the European EMS Industry. There are still many possibilities for capable service providers to develop this market and Elemaster Group, with its very high vertical Integration, allows to establish deep-going and thus tight partnerships with both existing and new customers. We aim at high technical integration along the value chain combined with a global presence to provide to our partners the best possible service ”, comments Fabrizio, who will be based in the new Radolzell facility starting next July.