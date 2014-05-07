© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Microcare adds new Singapore facility

MicroCare Corp. has opened a distribution center in Singapore to serve their rapidly-expanding customer base in the Pacific Rim.

This new facility will support end-users located throughout Southeast Asia (ASEAN) region as well as the greater China marketplace. Managing the new division will be Jerald Chan, who was recently hired as regional sales manager.



The new facility will house a sales staff, a fully stocked warehouse and a testing lab. The office will begin operations May 19th and be fully operational by the end of the summer 2014.



“This new staff and facility are based on the requirements of our customers,” said MicroCare Vice President – International Mike Jones. “It will help us serve customers across the ASEAN marketplace from one large, efficient and centralized warehouse. We’ll have local sales people, local office staff, local inventory and local service and support.”



“Jerald has all the right technical skills but, even more importantly, he has the customer-driven attitude that has made MicroCare so successful around the globe,” said Tattersall. “Having Jerald on our team, as well as having a full-time sales presence in the heart of the Asian market, will allow MicroCare to focus on the key goal of helping customers clean better, faster, safer and more affordably.”



The new facility will be the third distribution facility for MicroCare, which has its main factory and warehouse about two hours northeast of New York City, plus a distribution and sales depot in Belgium.