Falling prices on Flash Memory

The prices on flash memories keeps on falling. For the first three months this year the prices on flash memory chips fell by up to 56 percent.

The worlds third largest flash memory maker Hynix reported its intension of lowering the prices by almost 25 percent dusring the next quarter.



The pricing pressure has its background in tougher competition, high inventories and among others that the Apple Ipod Nano has shown lower sales during the first three months this year.



The prices 512 Mb circuits are those who have lost most in value. During Q1 this year the 512 Mb flash memory circuits have becom about 56 percent cheaper.