© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New head at PartnerTech's Electronics Technology

Stefan Hansson-Mutas has been appointed Acting President for the Electronics Technology division, in addition to his position as Managing Director for PartnerTech’s electronics unit in Malmö.

Stefan Hansson-Mutas, is a technical engineer with experience from various positions within production and sales in companies like Ericsson, Flextronics, Sanmina, Rittal and Heatex.



Peter Nilsson, President Electronics Technology division is leaving PartnerTech for a new position outside the PartnerTech Group. Peter leaves his position with immediate effect.



”Peter has done a very good job during his four years with PartnerTech and I wish him all the best in his new position.” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO, PartnerTech AB.