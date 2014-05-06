© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New chief financial officer at Plexus

Patrick Jermain has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, at Plexus Corp, succeeding outgoing CFO, Ginger Jones, who intends to resign from her employment with Plexus by September 28, 2014.

Ms. Jones will remain employed by Plexus in a non-executive officer role to assist with the transition of her successor.



Mr. Jermain, joined Plexus in 2010 most recently serving as Treasurer and Vice President of Finance since April 2013, and previously as Corporate Controller. Before joining Plexus, Mr. Jermain was the Corporate Controller, Assistant Treasurer and Principal Accounting Officer at Appleton Papers Inc., currently known as Appvion, Inc. Mr. Jermain also held the positions of Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Corporate Secretary while at Appleton Papers. Prior to Appleton Papers, Mr. Jermain served as Vice President – Finance and Corporate Controller at Banta Corporation, later acquired by R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, and was a Senior Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



“I want to congratulate Pat on his promotion to Chief Financial Officer,” commented Dean Foate, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Pat is a talented leader who has had significant influence on the execution of our strategy and improving financial performance. I look forward to introducing Pat to our investor community in the coming months.”



Patrick Jermain, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “I am excited to step into this role and lead the exceptional financial team that Ginger has developed. Our shareholders can anticipate that I will continue the company’s financial discipline and focus on value creation.”



Ms. Jones commented, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Plexus and am proud of all that we have been able to achieve. I look forward to focusing on the next chapter of my career.”



Mr. Foate concluded, “While Ginger will be missed, the company is on solid financial ground, has a ready successor in Pat, and is therefore in a position to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. On behalf of all Plexus employees and our Directors, I want to express my appreciation to Ginger for her service and wish her the best in her future.”