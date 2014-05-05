© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New CEO of Kitron ASA

Peter Nilsson is appointed new CEO of Kitron ASA. He will take up his new position in November 2014 at the latest.

"Peter brings almost 25 years of experience in electronics manufacturing and related services, in environments ranging from start-ups to global organizations, a solid background for the position as CEO of Kitron," says Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron ASA.



Peter Nilsson has held several senior and executive leadership positions for Swedish and US companies: PartnerTech, Rimaster, Sanmina, and Ericsson, latest as President, Electronics Technology Division, at PartnerTech AB. .



Dag Songedal, Interim CEO, will continue as Interim CEO until Peter Nilsson assumes the CEO position and will then continue as Managing Director of Kitron AS.