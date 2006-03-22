SMT & Inspection | March 22, 2006
MacGregor's use Nepcon for worlds premier of its new M1 Range
MacGregor Welding Systems Ltd will be launching a new range of low cost entry level welding machines at this year's Nepcon show.
The exciting m1 range is designed to offer an alternative solution to environmentally unfriendly soldering or as a replacement for earlier systems. Initially the company will be introducing two
models, the m1-10, which is aimed at lower current type precision applications and the m1-40, designed for higher current applications.
Typical joining applications for the m1-10 include gold ribbon welding, solar cell assembly, sensor and component welding, detonator and bridge-wire to name but a few.
MacGregor Welding Systems Ltd is also to exhibit its new programmable PA60P pulsed arc welder, which is aimed at the precision small coil termination market. Earlier models are currently used worldwide, by a large number of leading coil manufacturers for pin termination type work. The PA60P can terminate enamelled, stranded or plain wires to a variety of metallic connecting pins. No wire stripping or cleaning is required prior to welding, a feature that enables the PA60P to be incorporated into turnkey solutions, where required.
Also to be exhibited is one of the company's latest models in its top end m3 series, comprising the m3/40.
Standard features on the m3/40 include an integral or optional remote full colour TFT screen and separate 40,000amp transformer unit. Typical m3 applications include lamp manufacturing, medical devices, automotive sensors, electronic components, aerospace components, electrical contacts and battery packs.
The m3 range incorporates a number of advanced features including display screen options that can display weld profiles before and after the weld process. Windows 2000® compatible, profiles can also be displayed on almost any external PC.
In addition to machines, MacGregor Welding Systems Ltd is to show a number of newly designed welding heads. These include the MACH1, which has been dubbed by the company 'weld by wire'. The model offers exceptional control over the weld process. The secret of the MACH1 is embedded load cells that provide real time monitoring, allowing consistent and controlled weld force at all times. Also to be displayed are other examples from the company's extensive range of weldheads in different parallel gap and opposing confirmations. These include units for cross-wire welding, lead frame and applications such as solar cells, medical devices, radar components and
microwave circuits.
MacGregor's managing director Graham MacGregor said: "We are using the Nepcon show as the launch venue for a number of exciting and innovative new products. These include the m1 which provides a low cost micro-joining solution and is a lead free replacement for solder based systems."
