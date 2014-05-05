© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs with Exide Technologies

PartnerTech AB has signed a framework agreement with Exide Technologies, a producer of lead-acid batteries, regarding manufacturing of PCBA’s for the company’s battery chargers.

Initially the contract is estimated to be worth approximately EUR 3 million. The PCBA’s will be manufactured in PartnerTech’s unit in Sieradz, Poland and production will begin during 2014.



"We are very proud of the fact that a world leading company like Exide Technologies has chosen to work with PartnerTech. During the last few years we have made large investments in our modern and highly efficient electronics unit in Sieradz. This agreement is further evidence that our customers appreciate our competitive offering of electronics production in Eastern Europe,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.



-----



1 SEK = 0.11071 EUR (oanda.com 2014-05-05)