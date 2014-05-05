© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Eaton signs new framework agreement

Power management company Eaton has signed a framework agreement with Great Wall Motors Co. Ltd. to create a long-term strategic partnership.

“Great Wall Motors is one of our key strategic partners in China’s vehicle market,” said Curt Hutchins, president, Eaton Asia Pacific. “The new framework agreement reflects our confidence in and commitment to China’s growing transportation market. We will continue to work closely with Great Wall to provide safe and reliable solutions that improve vehicle performance and reduce energy consumption.”



“The recent Tech Day allowed us to enhance our relationship with Great Wall and share ideas to improve automobile performance, safety and fuel economy as well as advanced technologies for the hydraulic and electrical industries,” Hutchins said. “This builds on our successful cooperation that covers a range of chassis and engine components.”



Eaton has been a supplier to Great Wall since 2004, providing locking differentials, fuel vapor valves, engine valves and valve actuation components. Eaton’s MLocker mechanical locking differential is installed in GWM’s first premium pickup truck – the new Wingle 6 – and the EGerodisc electronic differential will be offered on Great Wall sport-utility vehicles for the 2015 model year. Eaton differentials provide increased safety when traveling on demanding road conditions with reduced traction. During testing, Eaton’s MLocker helped the Wingle 6 successfully complete cross axis and ladder road tests and demonstrated strong stability and performance in wading roads, side hills, camelback roads, pits and crater roads.