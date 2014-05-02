© batman2000-dreamstime.com

BB Electronics - with a positive outlook for 2014

Danish EMS-provider, BB Electronics, has had some rough years, but now the company is looking forward to 2014 with a new strategy.

”2013 has been a challenging year, so we are very satisfied with the improved result, which means we are back on track faster than expected”, says CEO, Carsten Christensen.



”We have increased our focus on the market’s needs. Also, we have carried through internal process optimisations across production units, thus increasing productivity to the benefit of competitiveness and profitability. Additionally, we have strengthened cooperation with our customers further, which have improved relations externally. We deliver innovative products of a high quality, and furthermore our customers receives a reporting, which makes our cooperation more transparent”, Carsten Christensen continues.



In 2013 BB Electronics realised a turnover of DKK 425 million, an operating profit before depreciations (EBITDA) of DKK 9 million, and a result before tax of DKK -16 million. During the year the working capital has been successfully improved accordingly, leaving the solvency rate on 34%.



”Despite a significantly improved result and a positive EBITDA we do not consider the result as satisfying due to the bottom line still being in red. The outlook for 2014 is positive due to a considerable growth in order intake from a broad range of customers. This means, that BB Electronics will once again have black figures on the bottom line in 2014”, Carsten Christensen ends.