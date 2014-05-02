© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

ECR CEO steps down

Klaus Frank, CEO of ECR AG, a member enterprise of exceet Group, has left the company effective end of April 2014.

At the same time, Mr Werner Fischer has been appointed new ECR Sales Director as of 1 May. Effective immediately, Mr Fischer will assume responsibility for the sales segment.



Mr Werner Fischer brings experience from the field of national and international marketing of technical investment goods. Most recently, he worked with the Switzerland-based enterprises Bucher Industrie and Bircher Reglomat.



ECR is a Swiss specialist with many years of experience in industrial development and manufacture of high-quality, complex electronics components, modules and systems. “With our end-to-end service portfolio, covering the entire range from the initial idea and the development concept to sustainable serial production of complete devices, we create freedom of movement along our customers’ value chains and promote innovative strength”, says Dan Negrea, ECR CEO, in describing the enterprise. He adds: “As product lifecycle management expert for sophisticated electronic assemblies and mechatronic systems, ECR also provides a comprehensive service portfolio for safeguarding ongoing processes.”



“In Werner Fischer, we have gained an internationally experienced manager to contribute to ECR’s proven sales record. He will not only strengthen our long-standing customer relations, but also put a strong drive behind the client acquisitions effort we have planned for 2014. At the same time, I wish to thank Klaus Frank, in the name of the entire enterprise Group, for the commitment he has shown over the past years. My colleagues and I wish him the best of success in the years to come”, says Jan Trommershausen, ECR Administrative Board President and COO of exceet Group SE, in commenting on the current staff developments.



Effective 1 May 2014, the management of ECR Electronics AG is composed of the following persons: Mr Dan Negrea, CEO, Mr Jan Trommershausen, Administrative Board President, Mr Werner Fischer, Sales Director, Dr. Selcuk Mentese, Head of Quality and Risk Management, and Mr Toni Lack, Head of Supply Chain Management & Production.