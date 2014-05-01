© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Flextronics to close down solar operations in Ontario

Flextronics' solar operations at its Newmarket facility (Canada) will close up shop in July. However, the company's cell- and smartphone refurbishment operations will remain at the facility.

No information on how many employees will be affected is currently available. With the solar panel production expected to move to Mexico, several hundred jobs are likely to be affected, local media reports, citing Progressive Conservative Newmarket-Aurora MPP candidate, Jane Twinney.



Flextronics corporate communications vice-president, Renee Brotherton, told York Region via email that "[…] constantly review our business, market trends and the needs of our customer base. We have taken distinct actions that are focused on re-aligning and improving our operational efficiencies and providing the best quality, value and service to our customers."