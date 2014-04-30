© beisea dreamstime.com

Teknoprod and HSF Group part ways

Teknoprod and HSF Group will - in future - concentrate on their respective core businesses.

Swedish HSF Group has concentrated the milling-business in Sweden at their location in Vimmerby. Now the company has decided to divest the ownership of Teknoprod.



Chairman of the board, Gunnar Bergström, says: "We want the message to be clear in regards to where we put our resources and what kind of competences HSF Group has to offer."



André Dziewanowski founded Teknoprod AB in 1986. He has now bought back the shares in the company from HSF Group. Teknoprod is comprised of Swedish Teknoprod AB and the Polish subsidiary Teknosystem Sp. z o.o.



– Taking the ownership back into my own hands allows me, as a business manager, to focus solely on Teknoprod's development and needs. Teknoprod can speed up the decision making processes and concentrate on the market and new products, CEO André Dziewanowski comments.