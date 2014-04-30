© norebbo-dreamstime.com

Lacroix inaugurates expansion of Polish facility

EMS-provider, Lacroix, is getting ready to open up the doors to its newly expanded Kwidzyn, Poland facility.

During 2013, the facility reached its maximum capacity, the initial layout of 7'500 square meters was no longer enough. Confident that growth would continue, the company initiated an expansion on the workshop – increasing the overall manufacturing area to 12'000 sq.m – in order to support the growth of Lacroix Electronics in Europe.



The site currently employs more than 1100 people.