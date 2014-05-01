© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Omron opens automation center in India

Omron Automation, part of Omron Corporation Japan, has opened its fifth automation center (ATC), this time in Mumbai, India.

The center, which is the company's first in India, is a part of the company's “Asia Hotspots” strategy, increasing its presence in India.



Mr. Yutaka Miyanaga, Senior Managing Officer, Company President of Industrial Automation Company, Omron Corporation, Japan, said, "Believing in bringing innovation to manufacturing by automation to enrich the lives of people around the world, today Omron is well-known for its quality products and application strength in the industrial automation segment globally. This initiative is a part of our 'Asia Hotspots' strategy - one of its important tasks is to consolidate our foothold in India which is indeed a highly promising market for Omron Automation."



According to Mr. Takehito Maeda, MD, Omron Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., Industrial Automation Business, "Driven by many positive factors such as boost in investments owing to rise in consumerism and the growth in the exports sector, India continues to be an important destination for Omron Automation. The ATC is a step toward highlighting our solution centric approach and excellence in execution as a complete 'automation partner.' It shall play a very important role in strengthening our contribution toward India's manufacturing prowess and the society."