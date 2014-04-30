© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Temporary layoff at Elektrobit in Finland

Elektrobit has started personnel negotiations to temporarily lay off a maximum of 90 employees, targeting cost savings of about EUR 0.8 million in its Wireless Business Segment.

The temporary layoffs are being made to adjust the company's cost level, this due to a weakened order book for R&D services for the next few months. With these actions, EB targets to achieve EUR 0.8 million cost savings, which are expected to materialise mainly during the third quarter of the year.



The 90 affected employees, will be laid off for a maximum of 90 days, part-time or full-time.

The negotiations concern employees working in the Wireless Business Segment in Finland. Currently, the Wireless Business Segment has 496 employees.



The underlying reasons for the planned layoffs are decreased demand of R&D services for mobile telecommunications network equipment and delays in starting new projects, which have resulted in a decreased order book for R&D services for the next few months.