Schweizer increased revenues by 18%
During the first quarter, Schweizer Electronic AG achieved sales revenues of 27.8 million Euro (previous year 23.6 million Euro), which is a turnover increase of 18% against last year’s period.
The result before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 2.9 million Euro (previous year 1.3 million Euro). EBIT margin was at 10% (previous year 6%).
With an order entry of 35.0 million Euro in the reporting year (previous year 27.4 million Euro), Schweizer registered an increase of 28% compared to the previous year. Incoming orders in the first quarter of 2014 were by 30% higher than revenues, giving reason for a positive short-term outlook as regards the company’s sales development. The order backlog amounted to 121.4 million Euro at the end of March (previous year 93.4 million Euro).
Financial and liquidity figures as well improved to a major extent. The equity ratio increased to 46.9 million Euro, which is equivalent to an equity ratio of 58% (Dec. 31, 2013: 58.8%). The net debt position remained stable with 2.7 million Euro, which is equivalent to a net gearing ratio of 6%.
„With our order backlog having increased again since the end of last year to currently 121.4 million Euro, our capacities are already well-utilized. By expanding our partner network with reliable and experienced international market players, we are opening the door to benefit from extended production capacities and are thus well-established to meet the requirements of already existing as well as future customers.
Thanks to our additional partnership with WUS, our customers will have access to further High Frequency production capacities in Asia, while we continue our joint venture with MEIKO and ramp up our production capacities in Vietnam. In parallel Schweizer invests in its technology headquarter in German in order to focus its production on further innovations”, says Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.
For the fiscal year 2014 the company expects revenues to boost by 3 to 7% in comparison with last year. Following these expectations for sales growth as well as changes to the product portfolio, Schweizer Electronic AG anticipates a slight increase of its net profit in 2014. Further growth is expected for 2015, provided that the global economic development will remain stable. These forecasted developments do not take account any contributions towards sales and net profit, which are envisaged as a result from the partnership for HF PCBs with the company WUS.
