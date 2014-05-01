© confidential info dreamstime.com

Probe increases its order backlog

Electronics design and manufacturing company, Probe Manufacturing's order backlog, has increased to USD 3 million.

All orders are well diversified among the aerospace, medical, industrial, instrumentation and alternative energy industries.



The increase in Probe’s backlog was also contributed to by the recent acquisition of Trident Manufacturing which operates out of its 16'000 square foot facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Backlog consists of existing and new customers.



The Company anticipates achieving gross profit margin in the range of 28% - 30%, in line with past financial results.



Kam Mahdi, CEO of Probe Manufacturing, commented, “Our order backlog puts us in excellent position to meet our revenue target of 20% year-over-year growth by the end of 2014. We strongly believe that manufacturing for small to medium sized businesses is coming back to the U.S. We have witnessed businesses of this size become adversely affected by the subsequent increase in costs, unmanageable processes, and intellectual property protection concern of manufacturing abroad. As a result, demand for our services has increased and backlog steadily improves. We expect that trend to continue throughout the remainder of the year.”