© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Juki initiates representative agreement with DiversiTech

Juki Americas, has initiated an agreement with DiversiTech Representatives as its manufacturers’ representative throughout Southern California, Baja California and Southern Nevada.

“We are excited to bring on the DiversiTech Sales Team to be the Juki representative in Southern California, Baja California and Southern Nevada,” commented Carlos Eijansantos, Juki’s Western Regional Sales Manager. “Their breadth of knowledge and experience in the electronics manufacturing industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow our Total Line Solutions product offering.”