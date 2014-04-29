© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

KUKA extends CEO appointment until 2020

The Supervisory Board of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has reappoint Dr. Till Reuter to the Executive Board as CEO of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft for the period of April 26, 2015 to April 25, 2020.

Dr. Reuter, whose current term of office is still lasting until April 25, 2015, has therefore been reappointed as CEO of the company at an early stage for another five years.