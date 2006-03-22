Invotec makes heavy investment

UK-based PCB manufacturer Invotec Group has made a spectacular start to the year with sales bookings up by over 20% on the same period last year. The company has recently invested in 4 new x 6 spindle Klingenberg drilling machines.

At the end of February the Groups order book reached a record level. Operations Director Graham Thomson said “All 3 factories are operating at near to capacity levels but we are still managing to take some QTA orders. A plan is being actioned to reduce our lead times back to previous levels and to ensure that we continue to meet all of our customer's requirements.



Invotec has acquired 4 x 6 spindle spindle Klingenberg drilling machines. 2 have been installed in Tamworth and 2 in Blackburn. Graham Thomson said “These machines will give us additional capacity in one of our major bottleneck areas at both factories. They are faster and more accurate than the older machines they will replace and will help to ensure that Invotec continues to lead the UK industry in high technology PCBs”.

