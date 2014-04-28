© vladek-dreamstime.com

21Vianet signs partnership agreement With Foxconn

21Vianet Group, an internet data center services provider in China, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Foxconn.

Pursuant to the agreement, Foxconn will utilise its strategic advantages in terms of resources and capabilities to build carrier-neutral internet data centers for 21Vianet. In addition, the companies will jointly cooperate to develop innovative cloud services targeting the Chinese market. This partnership will further enhance the technical capabilities of 21Vianet's self-built data centers in terms of speed and scale, and help the Company remain ahead of the growing demand for data centers and cloud services in China and abroad.



Under the terms of the agreement, the 21Vianet and Foxconn, will be jointly responsible for the supply chain management of 21Vianet's IDC projects, including design, development, manufacturing and construction of Internet data centers.



Foxconn will leverage its global plant operation capabilities and supporting services, as well as its powerful advantages in equipment manufacturing to provide a full suite of services and support for 21Vianet's IDC and related projects. 21Vianet will leverage its advantages in data center construction and operations as well as sales and marketing, in order to more effectively expand China's cloud and IDC infrastructure. The companies also intend to cooperate extensively over domestic data center planning, design, construction, project financing and operation and maintenance, as well as on developing overseas data center markets.



Mr. Feng Xiao, president of 21Vianet's Data Center Business Group, stated, "China's IDC industry has entered an era of robust growth, characterized by the rapid development of cloud computing and big data, which increasingly relies on infrastructure projects, meaning cross-industry cooperation will take a front seat in the IDC industry's future development. As leaders of our respective industries, 21Vianet's and Foxconn's cooperation marks a groundbreaking partnership. We are excited to bring our advantages in resources and capabilities to the table, and cooperate with such a strong partner to jointly contribute to the development of the data center and emerging cloud computing industries in China through multi-dimensional 'innovation' and ' integration."



Mr. Fuming Fu, Senior Vice President of Foxconn Group, said, "Foxconn, as the world's largest professional electronics manufacturer, possesses world-class R&D, design, engineering and manufacturing service capabilities for cloud planning, cloud servers, storage devices, network equipment, and other IDC-relevant technology. Our cooperation with 21Vianet is an important step in the strategic transformation of Foxconn; we believe our partnership has a strong foundation and boundless potential, and we look forward to bringing our many years of technology development and manufacturing experience to the Chinese IDC industry to achieve strong synergies and build a long-term win-win cross-strait relationship."



The two companies will select data center projects in Tianjin and Shenzhen as part of their initial cooperation in 2014.