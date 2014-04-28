© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Teknoflex passes AS9100C audit

Teknoflex Interconnect Solutions Ltd is in fine form after the results of their first surveillance audit of the AS9100C program.

The company passed with zero non-conformities and their AS9100C certification continues.



David Knight, director of quality and process engineering at TISL, said: "We were pleased with the recent result in our AS9100C audit. For a company that is just over a year old to complete its first surveillance audit without the need to raise a single non conformance is testament to the commitment of the staff at TISL to the integrity of the AS9100C Scheme."



He continued, "This result, coming on the back of our ISO14001 Environmental audit earlier in the month, which we also completed without any Non Conformances, shows the level of commitment TISL staff affords to our quality systems."