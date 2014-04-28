© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

CT Production lines up a second iineo

Two years ago, EMS provider CT Production purchased a iineo 2 SMT placement machine, thus boosting its capability and relationship with Europlacer. The company has now decided to buy another machine of the same specification.

The new machine machine will replace an earlier Europlacer Vitesse. CT Production’s MD Alan Trevarton explains why. “The iineo’s newer technology further increased our efficiency and quality, particularly at the smaller component end, where we have seen a growing incidence of 0201 and fine QFN type components (it will happily place 01005s). We are also now seeing enquiries for POP technology (package on package).



"Our SMT staff were so impressed with the first machine that it was top suggestion in a staff survey to buy another. So, that is what we did, as part of continued investment and growth plans. Extra justification was in having total compatibility for two of our SMT lines to handle virtually any SMT product that exists. With added improvements of capacity, scheduling and flexibility it further underpinned the commitment to our customer QDS programme (Quality, Delivery and Service). 2013 proved an excellent year for growth from new business and in 2014 this success continues with more major new contracts.”