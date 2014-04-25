Plexus increase SMT capacity

© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Plexus has invested GBP 1.6 million in a new SMT line. The new line is set to improve quality, productivity as well as reliability.

The GBP 1.6 million investment includes:

ASM pick and place equipment

DEK screen printer

Camalot adhesive dispensing

Speedline omnimax reflow oven

Plexus Corp has introduced a new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) placement line into its manufacturing facility in Kelso.Incorporating this equipment will provide more opportunities to ensure complex products that meet ever increasing technical standards, are manufactured faster and with improved accuracy and quality.The new equipment will be populating 01005 components, fine pitch CSP devices and deliver package on package technology. It also completes the refresh of all of SMT equipment across the two Plexus manufacturing sites in the UK and provides the opportunity to run dedicated ASM scheduling software to sequence change-overs and minimise downtime.Frank Zycinski, VP Operations EMEA at Plexus commented: “We understand that having the latest leading edge equipment is key to providing the best possible manufacturing services for our customers, which enables them to reduce the overall time to market of their products. This investment comes less than 12 months after the substantial expansion of Plexus’ UK manufacturing facilities and it is demand that has driven this decision to invest further our capabilities in the UK.”