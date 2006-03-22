Intel & Spoerle connect via RosettaNet

Through the implementation of the RosettaNet consortium`s Partner Interface Process „PIP3A4“ for the creation of a sector-wide communication standard for the electronic exchange of business documents, Spoerle Electronic and Intel share a common handling process for purchase order processing.

Through this connection, now in place, the double entry of orders in both the distributor`s sales system and the manufacturer`s Extranet can be dispensed with, allowing orders to be received more quickly for processing. In addition the RosettaNet standard „PIP3A4“ eliminates potential manual error during order processing, thereby ensuring data accuracy. Other benefits include time savings. This is the first time both companies have cooperated together within the framework of these open standards, standards which have been in place now for around eight years, defining e-Business concepts for business-to-business communication in the electronics manufacturing industry.



„Previously at least three stages were necessary to place an order with Intel,“ explains Matthias Hutter, marketing manager for semiconductors at Spoerle Electronic. „If one of our customers decided they wanted an Intel part which we didn`t have in stock, notification was sent to product marketing where the case handler entered the order in the Spoerle system, thereby obtaining an order number. „This,“ says Hutter, „was then used to order the product over Intel`s Extranet. If the task was successful we would then receive a confirmation number which would then have to be added to the order in the Spoerle system.“ This could take up to several minutes, depending on the electronic data processing load at the time. Correspondingly, the order processing of larger product batch orders could take an inordinate amount of time.



With the new order scheduling system, based on RosettaNet in place, this double entry of orders at both the distributor and manufacturer end is avoided. „It is simply sufficient to order the products over the Spoerle system. When using PIP3A4, the data is transmitted to Intel via XML and order confirmation is received automatically in real time within just a few seconds,“ Hutter is pleased to report. At the same time it enables product marketing to support sales colleagues during the handling of orders for Intel products, faster and more purposefully.



An additional positive effect is the reduction in sources of error. Matthias Hutter explains: „As orders previously were entered manually into the system up to three times, the possibility of manual error could not be ruled out. Digits could get mixed up even during the most conscientious work every now and then. On occasion this could lead to time-consuming corrections which tied up valuable resources.“



Matthias Hutter firmly believes that this new solution will serve only to further the existing close cooperation between Spoerle and Intel. Only recently the world`s largest manufacturer of semiconductors granted authorised distributor Spoerle, the „Intel Communications Sales Organisation“ award for the most growth in the area of design wins for the period February to September 2005.