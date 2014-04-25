© Yamaha

Carel goes with Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Intelligent Machines has secured a global agreement with HVAC and refrigeration equipment innovator Carel Industries.

Yamaha will supply precision high-speed surface-mount systems to Carel’s international manufacturing network spanning Italy, Brazil, China and USA.



Carel will use the equipment to build computerised controllers, electronic compressor drives, and networking and sensing modules used in its advanced air-conditioning and refrigeration systems for industrial, data-centre, and consumer markets.



While finalising terms at Yamaha Intelligent Machines Europe headquarters in Dusseldorf, Luigi Rossi Luciani, President of Carel, said, “Our initial benchmarking in Italy demonstrated the advanced features, accuracy and flexibility we need to deliver the most technologically advanced products to our customers. We have been hugely impressed by the facilities and people throughout the Yamaha organisation, and the international support network offering well-equipped local offices close to all our sites across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”



“Carel has placed its trust in Yamaha as the partner best able to help realise its vision for the future of the business,” said Nobuyuki Nishizawa, General Manager, Yamaha Intelligent Machines Europe. “This is an exciting opportunity to build on the work we have done together so far, and drive forward to achieve even greater successes in the future.”