© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

TT Electronics-IMS opens office in USA

TT Electronics opens new FAE office in Cary, North Carolina to support aerospace and defense customers and meet rising demand for engineering service.

Global provider of electronics manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense markets, TT Electronics Integrated Manufacturing Services (TT Electronics-IMS) has opened a new engineering office in Cary, North Carolina. With North American operations based in Perry, Ohio, TT Electronics-IMS’ new regional office will provide enhanced support for aerospace and defense customers and meet the rising demand for engineering services within those markets.



In addition to the primary manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, a dedicated team of engineers located at the new TT Electronics-IMS office in Cary, North Carolina will provide customers with specialized technical expertise and extended product support.



“The opening of our new engineering office in North Carolina marks a significant step in our ongoing growth strategy to serve new and existing customers in the aerospace and defense industries. We consider all of our world-class facilities as an extension of our customers’ capabilities, and are pleased to offer extended engineering support for more specialized technologies. ” said Mark Kray, Vice President / General Manager for TT Electronics-IMS.