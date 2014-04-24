© roza-dreamstime.com

Benchmark's revenues and income skyrockets

EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics experienced a strong start of the new fiscal year. During the company's first quarter, revenues increased 18% from Q1 2013 to USD 639 million

Cash flows provided by operating activities for Q1 2014 were approximately USD 61 million. Cash and cash equivalents balance was USD 394 million at March 31, 2014.



Net income landed on USD 19 million, an increase from 11 million during Q1 2013. Operating margin for the first quarter was 3.5%.



“Benchmark again delivered strong performance, which allowed us to exceed our earnings expectations in the first quarter,” noted Gaula J. Delly, President and CEO. “Our focus on growth enhanced customer solutions, resulted in improved year-on-year revenue and operating margins. Our strategy is delivering results and we expect to continue to expand margins and drive additional improvements throughout the year.”