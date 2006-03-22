Dividend approved by Neways shareholders

Neways announces that, in accordance with the proposed EUR 0.10 per ordinary share, the dividend was today approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The dividend can be taken at shareholders' discretion in cash or in the form of a stock dividend.



Shareholders will be given the opportunity to make their choice known from 23 March 2006 to the close of trade on Euronext Amsterdam on 4 April 2006. Shareholders who have not announced their choice at the latest on 4 April 2006 at 17.30 hours will be entitled to a cash dividend only.



The number of dividend rights that entitle shareholders to one new share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be announced after the close of trade on 4 April 2006. This will be calculated on the basis of the average closing price of the share on 4 April and the preceding five trading days. The value of the dividend in shares will be roughly the same as that of the cash dividend.