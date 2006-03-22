Lucent won Riverstone fight

Lucent put in a higher bid for Riverstone Network than Ericsson did and now seems to win the fight.

When Ericsson came in with an offer for the Riverstone Networks in administration Lucent already had signed a preliminary acquisition contract with Riverstone but when Ericsson cam with the offer of $178 million Lucent raised its offer to $207 million and Lucent now seems to win the fight.