© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

Nokia / Microsoft to close this month

Looks as if we might finally a completion of the Nokia/Microsoft deal as the company expects the transaction to close during this month.

Nokia expects the transaction whereby the company will sell substantially all of its Devices&Services business to Microsoft to close on April 25, 2014. The transaction is now subject only to certain customary closing conditions.



The transaction was originally announced on September 3, 2013.