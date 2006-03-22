SMT & Inspection | March 22, 2006
Micronic opens subsidiary in South Korea
Micronic Laser Systems AB inaugurated its newly established subsidiary with headquarters in Anyang, Kyunggi do, near Seoul, South Korea, which is one of the company's key markets.
Micronic has successfully served the South Korean market for 15 years and has an installed base of more than 20 systems in the country. The subsidiary, Micronic Laser Systems Korea Co., Ltd., will conduct sales, installation and customer support operations in the local market. Micronic's South Korean operations will initially comprise 25 employees, including a local office that will be opened in Gumi City during the year.
The company also announced the appointment of Chang Hee "Charles" Lee as president of Micronic Laser Systems Korea Co., Ltd. Lee has more than 22 years of management and executive experience in the medical technology and electronics industries in Korea and Southeast Asia, including serving in a number of positions at General Electric Healthcare. He also has served as president of Toshiba Medical Engineering Center Co., Ltd., which installs and maintains Toshiba medical equipment.
"Expansion in South Korea is part of our strategy for handling the important direct contact with customers through our own employees," said Sven Löfquist, president and CEO of Micronic Laser Systems AB. "South Korea is a significant market for us, and Lee will be a vital resource for achieving even closer collaboration with and optimal support for our South Korean customers."
