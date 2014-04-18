© costasz dreamstime.com

Tobii partner with Ergoneers

The Analysis Division of Tobii Technology, has partnered with Ergoneers. Ergoneers will resell Tobii’s remote eye-tracking systems with its measurement and analysis software, D-Lab, and custom-built driving simulators.

Tobii’s remote eye trackers will provide D-Lab users with more options for collecting eye-tracking data in simulator environments. Remote eye tracking will provide new opportunities to more effectively analyze and optimize human-machine interaction in the transportation industry.



“We are excited to add Tobii’s world-leading remote eye trackers to our portfolio. This will enable us to model and create tailored simulator solutions based on eye tracking in a larger variety and meet the requirements of more users and research scenarios,” said Marlene Gagesch, product manager D-Lab at Ergoneers.



“Eye tracking is quickly becoming a standard research tool for simulator environments,” said Tom Englund, president of analysis solutions at Tobii. “We are excited about the partnership with Ergoneers, one of the most successful and innovative providers of simulator solutions for the automotive space. We look forward to working together with their team to uncover new insights related to driver safety, comfort, usability and more. This new partnership aligns strongly with our overall strategy and vision of bringing eye tracking into a wider variety of research environments and applications.”