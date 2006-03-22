Powerwave delivers to Chicago Transit Authority

Powerwave Technologies, Inc. announced the deployment of a multi-technology, multi-carrier wireless coverage system designed to enhance the Chicago Transit Authority's (CTA) existing two-way radio system and improve redundant subway communication options for CTA, Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department/EMS personnel.

In addition, the system will be able to accommodate commercial services, which will allow customers to use their wireless devices throughout CTA's subway system and provide an additional revenue stream for the agency.



The project for the CTA was competitively bid and completed through a collaborative effort between Powerwave and Liberty, Ill.-based Aldridge Electric, Inc., one of the United States' largest electrical contractors. The coverage solution was designed and implemented by Powerwave, and installed by Aldridge Electric and extends throughout the subway system's two 11.4-mile tunnels, combining Powerwave's next-generation fiber-based indoor distributed antenna system which provides multi-technology, multi-carrier wireless coverage to commercial customers, with an independent UHF/VHF system that supports uninterrupted wireless access.



“Our proven expertise in providing coverage solutions for complex environments worldwide, coupled with Aldridge Electric's extensive installation experience within Chicago's subway system, provides the Chicago Transit Authority with the most comprehensive, cost-efficient method for expanding communications capabilities,” said Ronald J. Buschur, President and Chief Executive Officer, Powerwave Technologies. “Combining the flexibility of a common fiber optic network with the power of a robust RF combined antenna and radiating cable system, our multi-technology platform also gives carriers the opportunity to provide transit customers with the convenience of high-quality, seamless wireless phone and data coverage.”