Electronics Production | January 05, 2005
Saab to divest SRR activities
Saab is divesting its activities in the field of short range radio communication, currently operated by the wholly owned subsidiary Saab Communication AB.
The buyer is the newly formed Telephonics Sweden AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephonics Corporation based in New York, US.
“The divestment is a stage in the increased focus on our core business. We believe the operation will have better conditions to develop within Telephonics, which is an internationally well-established player in the communication products sector,” says SaabTech’s President Björn Erman.
The transfer will take place in January 2005 and will affect 15 personnel based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Short Range Radio allows full-duplex, voice-controlled conference calls in noisy environments where hands need to be free for purposes other than pushing buttons. The Swedish Air Force uses the radio in its preparations for the Gripen fighter. Short Range Radio is also being evaluated for programs in several countries for future military systems. Several hundred trial units have been sold in the export market to be evaluated for both military and civilian applications.
Telephonics Corporation is a subsidiary of US company Griffon Corporation. The company’s broad based, high-tech engineering capabilities provide integrated information and communication systems solution. Telephonics focus on communication systems and command systems.
“The divestment is a stage in the increased focus on our core business. We believe the operation will have better conditions to develop within Telephonics, which is an internationally well-established player in the communication products sector,” says SaabTech’s President Björn Erman.
The transfer will take place in January 2005 and will affect 15 personnel based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Short Range Radio allows full-duplex, voice-controlled conference calls in noisy environments where hands need to be free for purposes other than pushing buttons. The Swedish Air Force uses the radio in its preparations for the Gripen fighter. Short Range Radio is also being evaluated for programs in several countries for future military systems. Several hundred trial units have been sold in the export market to be evaluated for both military and civilian applications.
Telephonics Corporation is a subsidiary of US company Griffon Corporation. The company’s broad based, high-tech engineering capabilities provide integrated information and communication systems solution. Telephonics focus on communication systems and command systems.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments