Blackberry wins patent infringement case

A federal jury ruled in favor of BlackBerry in a patent infringement case brought by NXP BV in the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division.

The jury found both that BlackBerry did not infringe NXP’s patents, and that the patents NXP asserted against BlackBerry are invalid.



“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict,” said Steve Zipperstein, Chief Legal Officer at BlackBerry. “While this is a victory for BlackBerry, we look forward to a time when technology companies will no longer be forced to spend huge amounts of time and money defending frivolous patent cases such as these, and instead invest their resources to drive innovation. Until then, we will vigorously defend our intellectual property rights and contest all meritless claims.”