© iFixit Analysis | April 14, 2014
Samsung Gear 2 Teardown
After several years of dissecting hardware on the teardown table, a device rarely surprises us. The Samsung Gear 2 is such a device.
Samsung did a masterful job in designing the Gear 2. The watch is well-thought-out, both inside and out. If stuff breaks, folks will be able to fix it. If stuff doesn't—well, they can just look at its pretty face.
Equipped with screws and a snap-off rear case, the Gear 2 is a sturdy device you won’t need to baby, or feel guilty about buying. When the battery fails, you can open it up and drop in a replacement, extending its useful life far beyond its trendiness. The Gear 2 earns an impressive 8 out of 10 on our repairometers for letting you keep it alive long after smartwatches become passé.
The Gear 2 came apart extremely easily. A small Torx driver and a bit of light prying split this watch in half with ease. Additionally, the two halves are connected only by spring contacts, easing their separation.
Rubber gaskets around all of the main perimeter and screw holes are enough to garner the Gear 2 its IP 67 certification, making it safe for immersion in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Once the Gear 2 is cracked open, a little tug on the labeled pull tab is all that's needed to remove the battery.
Samsung claims the 300 mAh battery is good for 2-3 days of normal use. Charge cycles are a huge factor in Lithium ion battery health, so a multi-day charge makes us happy to see.
The LCD and digitizer connect to the motherboard by a single cable, which also serves to hold the board in, like a cute little seatbelt.
Wearable ICs:
- Samsung KMF5X0005M (likely DRAM package with 1 GHz dual-core CPU layered beneath)
- Maxim Integrated MAX77836 (likely micro-USB interface controller and Li+ battery charger)
- STMicroelectronics 32F401B 32 bit ARM Cortex MCU
- BCD Semiconductor Y831 audio codec
- Samsung MP65M gyroscope
