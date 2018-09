Samsung Gear 2 Teardown

© iFixit

After several years of dissecting hardware on the teardown table, a device rarely surprises us. The Samsung Gear 2 is such a device.

Teardown Highlights:

Wearable ICs:

Samsung KMF5X0005M (likely DRAM package with 1 GHz dual-core CPU layered beneath)

Maxim Integrated MAX77836 (likely micro-USB interface controller and Li+ battery charger)

STMicroelectronics 32F401B 32 bit ARM Cortex MCU

BCD Semiconductor Y831 audio codec

Samsung MP65M gyroscope