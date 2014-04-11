© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Tektronix opens calibration facility in Utah

Tektronix has opened a new service facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Salt Lake City laboratory adds to the growing footprint of Tektronix service locations.

The Salt Lake City laboratory will offer Tektronix's calibration solutions, with multiple NIST traceable certificate options, including ANSI Z-540.1, and ISO/IEC 17025.



"The new Salt Lake City service facility, along with our entire global calibration network, is staffed by the most experienced technicians offering the industry's broadest range of capabilities. Customers can expect high-quality, fast turnaround and unmatched value," said Bernadette Duffy, general manager for Service at Tektronix. "Our new facility puts Tektronix in an even stronger position to meet customers' demands for high-quality calibration and enhance our relationships with both local and global clients."



The new facility provides enhanced service delivery options and added flexibility for companies with operations in the Salt Lake City region.