Taiwanese investments in Poland

Two Taiwanese firms have decided to invest in Polish production. This will impact the increase of the industry development and also increase the number of jobs in Poland.

The acquisition of Toshiba Television Central Europe near Wrocław, will help Compal Electronics extend its business and enable the development of faster growth. The total value of the ivestment has been estimated to USD 25 million. The company also plans to create nearly 700 new jobs.



Another Taiwanese investment in Poland comes from Epsiar Corporation, which specialises in manufacturing LED lighting. In July last year, the company took over Ledolux in Głogów, Małopolska, to strengthen its position in Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, nearly 300 new jobs will be created.