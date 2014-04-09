© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Loewe deal finally done

Loewe AG has completed the conditions for the sale and purchase agreement covering all business operations, agreed with Stargate Capital GmbH.

As a result, Loewe has requested the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to delist the company's ordinary bearer shares. The delisting comes into effect from midnight on October 8, 2014. Delisting from the Regulated Market (General Standard) simultaneously removes the shares from the section of the Regulated Market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).