Another FPS5500 mask writer order for Micronic Mydata

Micronic Mydata has receives an order for a FPS5500 mask writer. The FPS5500 will be used to produce photomasks for advanced packaging. Delivery will take place during the second half of 2014 to a mask shop in Asia.

“This is a repeat order from a customer already using several of our tools”, said Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager PG of Micronic Mydata AB. “Manufacturers of photomasks used within advanced packaging and for touch applications operate on a very competitive market. This repeat order demonstrates that our product offering is well positioned.”



The FPS5500 can write advanced photomasks for electronic packaging applications but can also produce more mature photomasks with high productivity.



During April, Micronic Mydata has received two FPS5500 mask writer orders.