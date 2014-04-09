© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Schlemmer Group majority shareholder in HOPPE

On acquiring a 75-percent stake as of April 2014, the Schlemmer Group will become the majority partner of HOPPE Kunststoffspritzerei und Formenbau GmbH & Co. KG in Mahlow near Berlin. The agreement was signed in Menden on March 25.

HOPPE was founded in 1968 and currently employs 60 people. The company produces high-precision thermoplastic injection-molded parts - including multi-component products - as well as plastic-metal hybrids with inserts. As a supplier to the automotive and electrical industries with sales of €8.2 million (2013), HOPPE sells its products both in Germany and internationally. Production operations have so far exclusively been located at the Mahlow plant.



In the course of the majority stake acquisition, the Schlemmer Group will be integrating HOPPE's entire product segment into its portfolio.



For Schlemmer Group's CEO Josef Minster, the acquisition of the interest in HOPPE constitutes an important expansion of the group's global product portfolio. "The integration of HOPPE into our Schlemmer Group is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders - particularly our customers. Merging the two product portfolios makes our global offering even more comprehensive than before. This means we are jointly making further strides towards valueadded partnerships for our customers," Minster said.



Martin Liefländer, Managing Shareholder of HOPPE, emphasizes the high strategic benefit of the amalgamation. "The global presence of the Schlemmer Group will allow us to jointly benefit from existing national customer relationships with system suppliers in the automotive industry and other industrial segments also on an international scale. This makes the acquisition of the stake an important step towards securing existing and creating new jobs at HOPPE," Liefländer said.



Dipl.-Ing- Martin Liefländer, who has been the company's CEO since 2001, will continue to run the business at HOPPE.