Indium produces wave<br>solder fluxes in Europe

The Indium Corporation has begun manufacturing wave solder fluxes in its European facility, located in Milton Keynes, England. This added capability augments the company¹s existing production facility in North America and will improve customer service to the European consumer.

Indium Corporation produces a full line of wave solder fluxes, including leading-edge formulations designed for Pb-Free applications. The company features no-clean, residue-free fluxes that accommodate both Pb-Free and Sn/Pb processes, offering unique advantages during the industry's Pb-Free transition.



According to Brian Craig, Indium Corporation¹s European Operations Managing Director, "Adding wave soldering flux manufacturing to our European operations strengthens our customer service and support throughout the region. It also compliments the process-related materials we currently offer, including solder pastes, cored wire, and rework materials."