© IPTE

Continental receives IPTE depaneler number 500

IPTE Factory Automation (FA) can now celebrate a remarkable record: number 500 of its hPCB depaneler series, a SpeedRouter machine, is now in operation at Continental's Regensburg/Germany manufacturing site.

Dr. Andreas Licha, Managing Director of IPTE Germany GmbH, points out, “The flexible and universal design of our PCB router equipment fully meets the particular requirements of our customers. The machines prove themselves in practice in numerous installations and applications every day. This is the best argument for the assertion that our depaneler equipment optimally fits in the wide ranging demands from the market and the customers as well”.



As he further comments, “We are notably glad that this specific machine, marking the outstanding record number, has been delivered to Continental, one of our best customers. That's one of the reasons why IPTE FA is, for example, also the “Preferred Supplier” at Continental sites globally for the EasyRouter machine line for both the in-line and off-line models”.



Bernd Kapp, unit production manager FF1 Continental Regensburg, acknowledged, “We are working with a couple of IPTE PCB depanelers in our lines. And we can say that they perform well, we are deeply contented with their performance in regard to quality and availability”.