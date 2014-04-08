© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Parrot files lawsuit against EB subsidiary

Parrot S.A. has initiated legal proceeding against e.solutions GmbH, a jointly owned company of Elektrobit Corporation (EB) and AUDI, seeking to collect damages

Parrot S.A – which is supplier a of e.solutions – has filed a lawsuit against e.solutions in the Tribunal de Commerce de Paris (Commercial Court Paris) seeking to collect damages in the amount of approximately EUR 18.4 million for loss of profit and reputational damage.



Parrot's claims that e.solutions terminated the agreement entered into between e.solutions and Parrot abruptly and fraudulently, when e.solutions decided not to use Parrot's software on a certain project.

This, Parrot argues, constitutes an unjustified termination of the contract according to the French law and entitles Parrot for loss of profit on the basis of tort.



e.solutions and EB however, argues that the claim is without merit both in terms of the grounds and the amount of the claim.



e.solutions GmbH is a jointly owned company of EB's subsidiary, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, and Audi's subsidiary, Audi Electronics Venture GmbH (AEV), and is currently developing infotainment software and provides systems engineering and systems integration services for Volkswagen Group car models. EB owns 51% of e.solutions GmbH and AEV 49%.